$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will announce sales of $889.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.77 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,659,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,262,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 402,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $86.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.