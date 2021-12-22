$93.05 Million in Sales Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce sales of $93.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.10 million and the highest is $96.00 million. Points International reported sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.00 million to $350.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $412.75 million, with estimates ranging from $412.70 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up about 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Points International has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $239.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.06 and a beta of 1.58.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

