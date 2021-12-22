$94.43 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post $94.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.01 million and the lowest is $31.84 million. Omeros reported sales of $10.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

