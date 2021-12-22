$973.93 Million in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce $973.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $954.60 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Timken reported sales of $891.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

NYSE:TKR opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Timken has a 1-year low of $62.96 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Timken by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,315,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Timken by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

