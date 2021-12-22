A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.25

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 143066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMKBY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 38.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

