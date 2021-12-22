AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AAR stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAR were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

