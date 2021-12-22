Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 98.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,112 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $244,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

