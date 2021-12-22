Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. 116,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $139.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.