Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Raises Dividend to $0.98 Per Share

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.9805 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. 18,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.13. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $10.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

