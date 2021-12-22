Accenture plc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $392.89 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.08. The company has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

