Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 2.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $71,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,712. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.08. The stock has a market cap of $251.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

