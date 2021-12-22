AceD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $466.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. AceD has a market cap of $39,866.11 and $466.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 5,490,717,006.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

