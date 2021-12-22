ACENT Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.77 Million (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. ACENT has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $2.77 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

