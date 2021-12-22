Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 110.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,097,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,879 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

