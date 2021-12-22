Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $520,206.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $520,206.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,897.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.80 or 0.08186043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00321220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00905220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00074098 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00390857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00255370 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

