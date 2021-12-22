AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.27 and last traded at $23.19. 10,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,075,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHCO. Truist Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

