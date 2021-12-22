Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,548 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,697 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Adobe worth $557,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Adobe by 66.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,959 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 48,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $555.15. 18,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $642.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

