Advanced Human Imaging Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:AHI)

Advanced Human Imaging’s (NASDAQ:AHI) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, December 29th. Advanced Human Imaging had issued 1,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $10,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of AHI opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Human Imaging has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.77.

About Advanced Human Imaging

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

