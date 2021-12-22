Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) were up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 1,163,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,165,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI)

Advanced Human Imaging developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology which enables its users to check, track and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately. Advanced Human Imaging is based in PERTH, Australia.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Human Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.