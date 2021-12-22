Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

