AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Up 3.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

