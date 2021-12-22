AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

