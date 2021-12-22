AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

NYSE:MCD opened at $264.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.90. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

