AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. UBS Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $339.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

