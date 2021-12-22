AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,249 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $726.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.