AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 420,403 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,403 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,906,000 after acquiring an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $138.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

