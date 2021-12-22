Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.97. 173,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$15.95 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.2723048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

