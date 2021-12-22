Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $18.12

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $18.59. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 24,754 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $504.58 million, a PE ratio of -315.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.71%.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 983,572 shares of company stock valued at $17,662,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

