Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post sales of $31.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.05 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $110.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $154.96 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,349,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after buying an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,799,000 after buying an additional 690,649 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,394,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,350,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 436,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter.

AERI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.85. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

