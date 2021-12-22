Aeron Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Aeron has a total market cap of $7,830.11 and approximately $29,193.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 137.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.80 or 0.00209952 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

