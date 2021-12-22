Aigang (AIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4,653.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Aigang has a market capitalization of $522,527.84 and approximately $4,653.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aigang has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.11 or 0.00210142 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

