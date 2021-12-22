Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.79

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.79 and traded as low as $12.91. Air China shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Air China Limited will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

