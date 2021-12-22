Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $295.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

