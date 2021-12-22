Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.92. 55,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

