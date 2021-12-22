Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.94% of Albany International worth $113,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Albany International by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

