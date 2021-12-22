Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.24

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $57.91, with a volume of 63024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

