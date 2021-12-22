Aleph.im Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $88.98 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00207991 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,251,899 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

