Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stake Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

ARE opened at $217.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $219.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.