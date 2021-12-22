Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $235.71 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $8.76 billion and $235.71 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00246434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00022633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.93 or 0.00508266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00082193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,794,994,793 coins and its circulating supply is 6,346,455,435 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

