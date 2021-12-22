Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,767,000 after buying an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after buying an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after buying an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

BABA opened at $122.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $333.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.