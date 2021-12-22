Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from CLSA

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CLSA in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.18. 596,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,659,518. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.