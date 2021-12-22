Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.43

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.43 and traded as high as C$49.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.67, with a volume of 1,559,433 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.43.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

