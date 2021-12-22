Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALLK. Cowen lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK stock traded down $74.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.07. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $524.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.