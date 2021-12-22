Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allakos from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Shares of ALLK opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $144,164,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,046,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,063,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter worth approximately $65,681,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Allakos by 28.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,691 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

