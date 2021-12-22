Allakos Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,170 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,689% compared to the average volume of 544 call options.

NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $74.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,765. Allakos has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $513.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Allakos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Allakos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

