Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,034.48

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,034.48 ($13.67) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($13.26). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.40), with a volume of 82,037 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,034.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel bought 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £562.80 ($743.56).

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

