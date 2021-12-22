AllSafe Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $159,758.39 and $33.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

