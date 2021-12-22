Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after purchasing an additional 106,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after purchasing an additional 210,598 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,255,000 after acquiring an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $221.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.86. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

