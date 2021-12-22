Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $354.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $298.59 and a 52 week high of $365.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.96.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

