Allworth Financial LP Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

